Life Time Group Holdings Inc. [LTH] Revenue clocked in at $1.03 billion, down -1.97% YTD: What’s Next?

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE: LTH] jumped around 0.13 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $17.40 at the close of the session, up 0.75%. The company report on October 13, 2021 that Life Time Announces Closing of $702 Million Initial Public Offering.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (“Life Time”) (NYSE: LTH) announced the closing of its initial public offering of 39,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $18.00 per share, resulting in total gross proceeds of $702,000,000 before deducting the underwriting discounts and other offering expenses. The shares of Life Time’s common stock began trading on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “LTH” on October 7, 2021.

In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,850,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.32M shares, LTH reached a trading volume of 4127741 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Life Time Group Holdings Inc. [LTH]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81.

How has LTH stock performed recently?

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. [LTH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Life Time Group Holdings Inc. [LTH] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.75 and a Gross Margin at -2.49. Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.98.

Return on Total Capital for LTH is now -5.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. [LTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 271.53. Additionally, LTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 258.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.66.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.