Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] stock Initiated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $31

Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE: LEVI] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $25.025 during the day while it closed the day at $24.78. The company report on October 7, 2021 that CORRECTING and REPLACING Levi Strauss & Co. Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Net Revenues Up 41% Versus Q3 2020 and Up 3% Versus Q3 2019.

Gross Margin Expansion Drives Operating Margin Of 14.4%.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock has also loss -5.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LEVI stock has declined by -11.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.64% and gained 23.41% year-on date.

The market cap for LEVI stock reached $10.25 billion, with 402.96 million shares outstanding and 84.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, LEVI reached a trading volume of 2385514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEVI shares is $34.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Levi Strauss & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on LEVI stock. On April 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LEVI shares from 27 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Levi Strauss & Co. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEVI in the course of the last twelve months was 20.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

LEVI stock trade performance evaluation

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.74. With this latest performance, LEVI shares dropped by -6.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.97 for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.22, while it was recorded at 24.80 for the last single week of trading, and 25.57 for the last 200 days.

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Levi Strauss & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Levi Strauss & Co. go to 5.30%.

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,800 million, or 82.80% of LEVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,952,786, which is approximately 12.48% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 5,907,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $146.39 million in LEVI stocks shares; and PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS /CA, currently with $113.26 million in LEVI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

111 institutional holders increased their position in Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE:LEVI] by around 16,928,156 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 13,933,810 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 41,793,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,655,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEVI stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,292,766 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 4,487,486 shares during the same period.