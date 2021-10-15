Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] Stock trading around $57.96 per share: What’s Next?

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [NYSE: LW] surged by $1.98 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $58.00 during the day while it closed the day at $57.96. The company report on October 7, 2021 that Lamb Weston Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Results; Updates Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook.

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Highlights.

Net sales increased 13% to $984 million.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -0.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LW stock has declined by -25.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.10% and lost -26.39% year-on date.

The market cap for LW stock reached $8.68 billion, with 146.30 million shares outstanding and 142.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, LW reached a trading volume of 1957916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LW shares is $85.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LW stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $80 to $89. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $84 to $81, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on LW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for LW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for LW in the course of the last twelve months was 34.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

LW stock trade performance evaluation

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.41. With this latest performance, LW shares dropped by -5.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.36 for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.63, while it was recorded at 56.12 for the last single week of trading, and 74.67 for the last 200 days.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. go to 11.40%.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,288 million, or 86.50% of LW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,477,137, which is approximately -0.4% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,909,293 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $574.34 million in LW stocks shares; and APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V., currently with $441.75 million in LW stock with ownership of nearly -0.068% of the company’s market capitalization.

240 institutional holders increased their position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [NYSE:LW] by around 12,121,851 shares. Additionally, 287 investors decreased positions by around 12,291,198 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 101,320,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,733,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LW stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,521,628 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 2,173,238 shares during the same period.