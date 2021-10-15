Lake Street slashes price target on Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. [SV] – find out why.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: SV] traded at a high on 10/14/21, posting a 10.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.93. The company report on October 14, 2021 that AeroFarms and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. Mutually Agree to Terminate Business Combination Agreement.

Dream Holdings, Inc. (“AeroFarms”), a certified B Corporation and leader in indoor vertical farming, and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (“Spring Valley”) (Nasdaq: SV, SVSVW, SVSVU), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced that both companies have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced agreement and plan of merger (the “Business Combination Agreement”), effective immediately. Neither party will be required to pay the other a termination fee as a result of the mutual decision to terminate the Business Combination Agreement.

Spring Valley intends to continue to pursue the consummation of an initial business combination prior to the dissolution deadline of May 27, 2022 (unless such date is extended in accordance with Spring Valley’s governing documents).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3023384 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. stands at 3.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.34%.

The market cap for SV stock reached $284.89 million, with 28.75 million shares outstanding and 20.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 214.30K shares, SV reached a trading volume of 3023384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.43 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. [SV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.33. With this latest performance, SV shares gained by 9.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.20% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.00 for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. [SV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.51, while it was recorded at 9.19 for the last single week of trading, and 10.04 for the last 200 days.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.30 and a Current Ratio set at 14.30.

There are presently around $178 million, or 88.80% of SV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SV stocks are: WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,100,034, which is approximately 38.003% of the company’s market cap and around 11.09% of the total institutional ownership; CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 1,901,388 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.88 million in SV stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $14.53 million in SV stock with ownership of nearly 15.101% of the company’s market capitalization.

35 institutional holders increased their position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:SV] by around 5,526,652 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 2,556,743 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 9,829,204 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,912,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SV stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,032,444 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,971,919 shares during the same period.