KeyBanc Capital Markets slashes price target on Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] – find out why.

Lexington Realty Trust [NYSE: LXP] gained 0.35% on the last trading session, reaching $14.54 price per share at the time. The company report on October 15, 2021 that Lexington Realty Trust to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results and Host Conference Call on November 4, 2021.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) (“Lexington”), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, announced it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results the morning of Thursday, November 4, 2021. Lexington will host its conference call and webcast that same day at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time to discuss these results. Participants may access the call and webcast by the following:.

Conference Call: US: 1-844-200-6205; All other locations: 1-929-526-1599Access Code: 583435Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/lxp211104.html or visit http://ir.lxp.com/CorporateProfile to access webcast link.

Lexington Realty Trust represents 275.57 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.97 billion with the latest information. LXP stock price has been found in the range of $14.50 to $14.67.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, LXP reached a trading volume of 2165867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lexington Realty Trust [LXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXP shares is $14.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Lexington Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $10.50 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Lexington Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12.50, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on LXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lexington Realty Trust is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for LXP in the course of the last twelve months was 49.79.

Trading performance analysis for LXP stock

Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.44. With this latest performance, LXP shares gained by 6.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.48 for Lexington Realty Trust [LXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.48, while it was recorded at 14.35 for the last single week of trading, and 12.12 for the last 200 days.

Lexington Realty Trust [LXP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.22 and a Gross Margin at +38.42. Lexington Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +55.40.

Return on Total Capital for LXP is now 3.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.71. Additionally, LXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] managed to generate an average of $3,328,691 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Lexington Realty Trust [LXP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lexington Realty Trust go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lexington Realty Trust [LXP]

There are presently around $4,094 million, or 95.00% of LXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LXP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 52,431,414, which is approximately -0.651% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,719,031 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $664.75 million in LXP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $625.01 million in LXP stock with ownership of nearly 11.634% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lexington Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Lexington Realty Trust [NYSE:LXP] by around 24,165,778 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 8,936,392 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 248,450,022 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 281,552,192 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LXP stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,028,378 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,447,330 shares during the same period.