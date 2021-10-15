JMP Securities lifts The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE: GS] jumped around 4.89 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $391.20 at the close of the session, up 1.27%. The company report on October 15, 2021 that /C O R R E C T I O N — Avail Medsystems/.

In the news release, Avail Medsystems Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship, issued 14-Oct-2021 by Avail Medsystems over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that there are updates to the second through fourth paragraphs. The complete, corrected release follows:.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Daniel Hawkins, CEO of Avail Medsystems, as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock is now 48.34% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GS Stock saw the intraday high of $393.66 and lowest of $382.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 420.76, which means current price is +50.37% above from all time high which was touched on 08/30/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, GS reached a trading volume of 3354323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GS shares is $426.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $450, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on GS stock. On April 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GS shares from 320 to 340.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set at 9.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for GS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 716.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for GS in the course of the last twelve months was 2.21.

How has GS stock performed recently?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.15. With this latest performance, GS shares dropped by -2.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.11 for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 398.29, while it was recorded at 388.42 for the last single week of trading, and 354.56 for the last 200 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.06. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.89.

Return on Total Capital for GS is now 3.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 461.35. Additionally, GS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 269.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] managed to generate an average of $233,556 per employee.

Earnings analysis for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. go to 14.00%.

Insider trade positions for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]

There are presently around $94,278 million, or 73.10% of GS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,135,416, which is approximately 0.114% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,048,469 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.02 billion in GS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.32 billion in GS stock with ownership of nearly 1.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 842 institutional holders increased their position in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE:GS] by around 12,049,473 shares. Additionally, 672 investors decreased positions by around 15,974,791 shares, while 271 investors held positions by with 212,973,092 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,997,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GS stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,268,236 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 2,106,095 shares during the same period.