JMP Securities lifts Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Old Republic International Corporation [NYSE: ORI] closed the trading session at $24.34 on 10/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.20, while the highest price level was $24.545. The company report on October 14, 2021 that Old Republic International Announces Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call.

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) — announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, October 28, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the third quarter of 2021. The call can be accessed live on Old Republic’s website at www.oldrepublic.com or on a listen-only phone line at 1-888-655-9638.

Investors may also access a replay of the call by dialing 1-800-770-2030, passcode 8437240, which will be available through November 4, 2021. The replay will also be available on Old Republic International’s website through November 28, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 38.36 percent and weekly performance of -0.98 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, ORI reached to a volume of 2731280 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORI shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Old Republic International Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2018, representing the official price target for Old Republic International Corporation stock. On January 28, 2011, analysts decreased their price target for ORI shares from 19 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Old Republic International Corporation is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.60.

ORI stock trade performance evaluation

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.98. With this latest performance, ORI shares gained by 3.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.16 for Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.70, while it was recorded at 24.40 for the last single week of trading, and 23.34 for the last 200 days.

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Old Republic International Corporation go to 10.00%.

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,540 million, or 75.70% of ORI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 29,739,843, which is approximately -1.419% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,600,086 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $671.79 million in ORI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $570.3 million in ORI stock with ownership of nearly -5.963% of the company’s market capitalization.

199 institutional holders increased their position in Old Republic International Corporation [NYSE:ORI] by around 13,927,227 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 13,557,469 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 200,123,376 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,608,072 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORI stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,081,331 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 1,692,565 shares during the same period.