Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [JSPR] moved down -15.62: Why It’s Important

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: JSPR] plunged by -$2.31 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $14.1075 during the day while it closed the day at $12.48.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 50.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JSPR stock has inclined by 25.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 26.57% and gained 24.68% year-on date.

The market cap for JSPR stock reached $476.36 million, with 12.50 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, JSPR reached a trading volume of 3939392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [JSPR]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.28 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

JSPR stock trade performance evaluation

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [JSPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.00. With this latest performance, JSPR shares gained by 24.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JSPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.53 for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [JSPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.13, while it was recorded at 10.05 for the last single week of trading, and 10.06 for the last 200 days.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [JSPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Jasper Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [JSPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $106 million, or 57.10% of JSPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JSPR stocks are: MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC with ownership of 655,125, which is approximately 151.948% of the company’s market cap and around 25.70% of the total institutional ownership; TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO., L.P., holding 500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.24 million in JSPR stocks shares; and FIR TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $6.05 million in JSPR stock with ownership of nearly 26.078% of the company’s market capitalization.

26 institutional holders increased their position in Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:JSPR] by around 2,369,721 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 2,312,562 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 3,797,856 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,480,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JSPR stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 999,448 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 649,917 shares during the same period.