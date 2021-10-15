Horizon Acquisition Corporation [HZAC] moved up 9.30: Why It’s Important

Horizon Acquisition Corporation [NYSE: HZAC] closed the trading session at $11.28 on 10/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.32, while the highest price level was $11.78. The company report on October 14, 2021 that Horizon Acquisition Corp. Announces PIPE Investment by DraftKings.

Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: HZAC) (“Horizon” or the “Company”) announced that Eldridge Industries, LLC (“Eldridge”), an affiliate of Horizon’s sponsor, Horizon Sponsor, LLC, has entered into an agreement with DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) to make a private placement PIPE investment in connection with the closing of the previously announced merger between Horizon and Vivid Seats. The investment will be part of the previously announced PIPE financing for the transaction, with DraftKings assuming a portion of Eldridge’s commitment. The closing of the investment is conditioned upon completion of the business combination between Horizon and Vivid Seats, which is subject to approval of Horizon’s shareholders.

Stan Chia, Chief Executive Officer of Vivid Seats, stated, “Todd and the Horizon team continue to provide strategic value as our merger partner, just one of our transaction’s unique, differentiating factors. We are delighted to have the support of DraftKings, a premier, customer-centric destination for fans.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.57 percent and weekly performance of 13.03 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 480.43K shares, HZAC reached to a volume of 2457982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Horizon Acquisition Corporation [HZAC]:

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Horizon Acquisition Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Horizon Acquisition Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on HZAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Horizon Acquisition Corporation is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

HZAC stock trade performance evaluation

Horizon Acquisition Corporation [HZAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.03. With this latest performance, HZAC shares gained by 13.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HZAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 95.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 97.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 93.61 for Horizon Acquisition Corporation [HZAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.99, while it was recorded at 10.30 for the last single week of trading, and 10.12 for the last 200 days.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation [HZAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Horizon Acquisition Corporation [HZAC] managed to generate an average of -$17,616,048 per employee.Horizon Acquisition Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation [HZAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $388 million, or 51.10% of HZAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HZAC stocks are: LH CAPITAL MARKETS, LLC with ownership of 4,000,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 28.50% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,417,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.55 million in HZAC stocks shares; and LINDEN ADVISORS LP, currently with $33.77 million in HZAC stock with ownership of nearly -21.269% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Horizon Acquisition Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Horizon Acquisition Corporation [NYSE:HZAC] by around 18,021,398 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 12,457,015 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 3,920,462 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,398,875 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HZAC stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,375,461 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 5,680,380 shares during the same period.