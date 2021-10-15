GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH] is -8.35% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [NYSE: GSAH] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.50%. The company report on October 11, 2021 that Mirion Technologies, Inc. Announces Receipt of all Regulatory Approvals in Connection with Proposed Business Combination with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II.

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (“Mirion” or “the Company”), a global provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the medical, nuclear, defense, and research end markets, announced the receipt of all regulatory approvals in connection with the proposed business combination with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) (“GSAH”).

GSAH and Mirion have received clearance for the proposed business combination from the applicable regulatory organizations in Finland, France and Germany. The Company expects to close its business combination with GSAH on October 20, 2021 subject to stockholder approval and other closing conditions. GSAH’s stockholder meeting is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 10:00 am ET.

Over the last 12 months, GSAH stock dropped by -2.96%.

The market cap for the stock reached $937.46 million, with 93.75 million shares outstanding and 75.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, GSAH stock reached a trading volume of 4019385 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

GSAH Stock Performance Analysis:

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.50. With this latest performance, GSAH shares dropped by -0.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.53 for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.03, while it was recorded at 9.99 for the last single week of trading, and 10.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for GSAH is now -0.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.05.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH] Insider Position Details

51 institutional holders increased their position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [NYSE:GSAH] by around 17,756,764 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 9,315,574 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 18,627,053 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,699,391 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSAH stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,735,842 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,410,612 shares during the same period.