GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] Revenue clocked in at $332.80 million, down -45.28% YTD: What’s Next?

GrowGeneration Corp. [NASDAQ: GRWG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.21% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.09%. The company report on October 13, 2021 that GrowGeneration Announces Mutual Termination of HGS Acquisition, Updates Guidance, and Enters New Mexico’s Thriving Cannabis Market with Acquisition of All Seasons Gardening.

New Mexico becomes the 13th state with GrowGeneration retail locations Full-Year revenue guidance is $440 to $452 million.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG), (“GrowGen”or the “Company”) the nation’s largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers, announced that the Company and HGS Hydro mutually terminated the July 27, 2021, previously announced asset purchase agreement. The two companies will continue to work together to develop a mutually beneficial working relationship.

Over the last 12 months, GRWG stock rose by 26.20%. The average equity rating for GRWG stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.35 billion, with 59.06 million shares outstanding and 49.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, GRWG stock reached a trading volume of 3932870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for GrowGeneration Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for GrowGeneration Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $55, while Alliance Global Partners kept a Buy rating on GRWG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GrowGeneration Corp. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRWG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03.

GRWG Stock Performance Analysis:

GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.09. With this latest performance, GRWG shares dropped by -18.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRWG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.12 for GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.36, while it was recorded at 22.68 for the last single week of trading, and 41.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GrowGeneration Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.36 and a Gross Margin at +20.70. GrowGeneration Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.76.

Return on Total Capital for GRWG is now 4.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.01. Additionally, GRWG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] managed to generate an average of $13,092 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.GrowGeneration Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

GRWG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRWG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GrowGeneration Corp. go to 20.00%.

GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $557 million, or 52.90% of GRWG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRWG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,420,183, which is approximately 12.271% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 3,232,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.14 million in GRWG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $55.87 million in GRWG stock with ownership of nearly 12.175% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GrowGeneration Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in GrowGeneration Corp. [NASDAQ:GRWG] by around 4,498,544 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 3,093,246 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 17,703,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,295,241 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRWG stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 656,113 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 615,086 shares during the same period.