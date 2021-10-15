GoPro Inc. [GPRO] Stock trading around $9.02 per share: What’s Next?

GoPro Inc. [NASDAQ: GPRO] jumped around 0.1 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $9.02 at the close of the session, up 1.12%. The company report on October 14, 2021 that GoPro Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast.

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, after the market closes on November 4, 2021. GoPro management will host a conference call and live webcast following the release at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results. A webcast link and management commentary will be posted on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at gopro.com prior to the start of the call.

To listen to the live conference call, please call +1 800-367-2403 (US) or +1 334-777-6978 (International) and enter access code 8402962. A replay will be available on the investor page referenced above from approximately two hours after the call through January 27, 2022.

GoPro Inc. stock is now 8.94% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GPRO Stock saw the intraday high of $9.11 and lowest of $8.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.79, which means current price is +28.49% above from all time high which was touched on 03/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, GPRO reached a trading volume of 2982592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GoPro Inc. [GPRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPRO shares is $10.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPRO stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for GoPro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $9 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2019, representing the official price target for GoPro Inc. stock. On February 05, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for GPRO shares from 7 to 5.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoPro Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPRO in the course of the last twelve months was 7.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has GPRO stock performed recently?

GoPro Inc. [GPRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.23. With this latest performance, GPRO shares dropped by -5.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.93 for GoPro Inc. [GPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.72, while it was recorded at 8.83 for the last single week of trading, and 10.20 for the last 200 days.

GoPro Inc. [GPRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoPro Inc. [GPRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.63 and a Gross Margin at +37.31. GoPro Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.49.

Return on Total Capital for GPRO is now 1.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GoPro Inc. [GPRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.40. Additionally, GPRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GoPro Inc. [GPRO] managed to generate an average of -$88,104 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.GoPro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for GoPro Inc. [GPRO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoPro Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for GoPro Inc. [GPRO]

There are presently around $856 million, or 76.40% of GPRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,171,995, which is approximately -3.846% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 9,192,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.92 million in GPRO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $77.89 million in GPRO stock with ownership of nearly -3.551% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoPro Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in GoPro Inc. [NASDAQ:GPRO] by around 20,074,269 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 15,650,156 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 59,189,009 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,913,434 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPRO stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,747,165 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 5,451,177 shares during the same period.