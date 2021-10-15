For Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD], Analyst sees a rise to $18. What next?

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: CD] traded at a low on 10/14/21, posting a -3.53 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.02. The company report on September 22, 2021 that Chindata Group Joins RE100, Committing to 100% Renewable Power in Its Global Data Centers by 2040.

Marking the first anniversary of China’s pledge to hit peak emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060, Chindata Group, a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, is officially joining the RE100 initiative on 22 September 2021. The company also announces its 2040 carbon neutral goals, wherein all of its next-generation hyperscale data centers around the globe will be powered by 100% renewable energy solutions by 2040.

RE100 is a global renewable energy initiative jointly launched by The Climate Group and CDP in 2014, bringing together businesses around the world that are committed to 100% renewable energy. To date, over 300 global companies have joined the initiative, some of which have already achieved that goal through their own means or the purchase of Renewable Energy Certificates and renewable electricity.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6645274 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Chindata Group Holdings Limited stands at 4.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.03%.

The market cap for CD stock reached $3.27 billion, with 361.94 million shares outstanding and 40.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, CD reached a trading volume of 6645274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]?

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chindata Group Holdings Limited is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84.

How has CD stock performed recently?

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.91. With this latest performance, CD shares dropped by -12.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.69 for Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.41, while it was recorded at 9.21 for the last single week of trading, and 14.90 for the last 200 days.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.54 and a Gross Margin at +37.73. Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.47.

Return on Total Capital for CD is now 0.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.19. Additionally, CD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] managed to generate an average of -$41,846 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Insider trade positions for Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]

Positions in Chindata Group Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:CD] by around 19,049,596 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 8,836,746 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 21,371,353 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,257,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CD stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,415,301 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 527,642 shares during the same period.