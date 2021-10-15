For AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN], Analyst sees a rise to $70. What next?

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [NYSE: AMN] plunged by -$14.09 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $116.51 during the day while it closed the day at $101.73. The company report on October 15, 2021 that AMN Healthcare Names Jeffrey R. Knudson as Chief Financial Officer.

AMN Healthcare (NYSE:AMN), the nation’s largest total talent solutions provider in healthcare, announced the appointment of Jeffrey R. Knudson as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. He will join the leadership team at AMN on November 2, 2021.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. stock has also loss -15.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMN stock has inclined by 6.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 32.25% and gained 49.05% year-on date.

The market cap for AMN stock reached $4.82 billion, with 47.66 million shares outstanding and 46.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 307.25K shares, AMN reached a trading volume of 2018074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMN shares is $121.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. stock. On March 26, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AMN shares from 82 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. is set at 4.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMN in the course of the last twelve months was 16.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.39. With this latest performance, AMN shares dropped by -10.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.18 for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.93, while it was recorded at 115.98 for the last single week of trading, and 90.47 for the last 200 days.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.44 and a Gross Margin at +29.20. AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.95.

Return on Total Capital for AMN is now 9.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.57. Additionally, AMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN] managed to generate an average of $23,555 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. go to 10.50%.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [AMN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,481 million, or 96.80% of AMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,585,238, which is approximately -2.502% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,292,383 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $538.39 million in AMN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $158.56 million in AMN stock with ownership of nearly 2.847% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. [NYSE:AMN] by around 3,895,840 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 4,264,940 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 35,888,814 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,049,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMN stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,923,057 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 299,790 shares during the same period.