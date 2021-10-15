For ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD], Analyst sees a rise to $20. What next?

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ACAD] loss -0.11% on the last trading session, reaching $17.82 price per share at the time. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) announced that it will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences:.

Citi’s 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual ConferenceFireside Chat Presentation: Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11:35 a.m. Eastern Time.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 160.42 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.88 billion with the latest information. ACAD stock price has been found in the range of $16.64 to $17.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, ACAD reached a trading volume of 2792387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACAD shares is $25.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACAD stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on ACAD stock. On April 07, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ACAD shares from 43 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.44.

Trading performance analysis for ACAD stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.45. With this latest performance, ACAD shares gained by 12.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.22 for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.14, while it was recorded at 17.52 for the last single week of trading, and 28.10 for the last 200 days.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACAD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]

There are presently around $2,635 million, or 94.20% of ACAD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACAD stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 41,910,704, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 15,499,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $276.19 million in ACAD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $205.26 million in ACAD stock with ownership of nearly 6.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

122 institutional holders increased their position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ACAD] by around 20,135,029 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 17,965,759 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 109,767,695 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,868,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACAD stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,914,403 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 7,915,023 shares during the same period.