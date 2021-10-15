ESS Tech Inc. [GWH] moved down -11.17: Why It’s Important

ESS Tech Inc. [NYSE: GWH] closed the trading session at $16.94 on 10/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.66, while the highest price level was $19.95. The company report on October 12, 2021 that Pangaea Ventures portfolio company ESS Inc. begins trading on the NYSE under the symbol GWH.

Pangaea Ventures Ltd. (Pangaea) announced that its portfolio company, ESS, Inc. (“ESS Inc.”, “ESS” or the “Company”), has begun trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol GWH. ESS designs, builds, and deploys clean, low-cost long-duration energy storage systems with a mission to catalyze a sustainable energy future.

Based in Portland, Oregon, ESS has commercialized its unique iron-based flow battery, which is an environmentally benign, long-life energy storage solution for the world’s rapidly growing renewable energy infrastructure.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 68.06 percent and weekly performance of 121.73 percent. The stock has been moved at 71.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 69.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 70.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, GWH reached to a volume of 3490690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ESS Tech Inc. is set at 2.22

GWH stock trade performance evaluation

ESS Tech Inc. [GWH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 121.73. With this latest performance, GWH shares gained by 69.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.28% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GWH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.42 for ESS Tech Inc. [GWH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.39, while it was recorded at 15.69 for the last single week of trading, and 10.16 for the last 200 days.

ESS Tech Inc. [GWH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ESS Tech Inc. [GWH]: Insider Ownership positions

40 institutional holders increased their position in ESS Tech Inc. [NYSE:GWH] by around 6,994,258 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 4,760,536 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 9,365,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,120,617 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GWH stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,211,488 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 2,729,621 shares during the same period.