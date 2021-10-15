E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] fell -94.30% so far this year. What now?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EJH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.82% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 34.50%. The company report on September 22, 2021 that E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited Acquires Sijie Cleaning Service Expanding to Public Places Cleaning Market.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the “Company” or “E-Home”), a provider of integrated household services in China, announced that its affiliated variable interest entity, Pingtan Comprehensive Experimental Area E Home Service Co., Ltd. (“E-Home Pingtan”) had entered into an equity transfer agreement to acquire 51% equity interests of Fuzhou Sijie Cleaning Service Co., Ltd. (“Sijie Cleaning”) in cash. The acquisition marks a significant step of E-Home expanding its household cleaning business to public places cleaning market and will improve E-Home’s cleaning business service capacities and scopes.

“Joining forces with E-home, our company will accelerate the development of our one-stop high-end cleaning service business and gain more market shares with the strong support of E-home’s brand reputation and investment. Our firms share a similar goal – we are client-focused with a long-range and multidimensional growth strategy,” said Tingchun Zeng, actual controller of Sijie Cleaning.

The market cap for the stock reached $90.27 million, with 29.31 million shares outstanding and 11.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, EJH stock reached a trading volume of 3556203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for EJH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54.

EJH Stock Performance Analysis:

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.50.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EJH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.56 for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.45, while it was recorded at 2.70 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.17 and a Gross Margin at +34.85. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.23.

Return on Total Capital for EJH is now 21.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.68. Additionally, EJH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] managed to generate an average of $14,712 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.10% of EJH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EJH stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 11,503, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 65.19% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 9,898 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30000.0 in EJH stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $30000.0 in EJH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:EJH] by around 40,310 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,310 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EJH stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,310 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.