Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] is 38.77% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dutch Bros Inc. [NYSE: BROS] gained 6.66% or 3.18 points to close at $50.90 with a heavy trading volume of 2766080 shares. The company report on October 6, 2021 that Dutch Bros and its customers raise more than $695K for local youth.

On Friday, Sept. 10, Dutch Bros Coffee and its customers raised $695,235 for local youth organizations dedicated to providing resources for education, extracurricular activities and other needs.

“This has been the most impactful Buck for Kids to date,” said Katie Hutchison, vice president of social impact at Dutch Bros Coffee. “We’re awestruck by the way our customers showed up for kids in our communities and are so thankful for everyone involved.”.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.36M shares, BROS reached to a volume of 2766080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]:

William Blair have made an estimate for Dutch Bros Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Dutch Bros Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on BROS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dutch Bros Inc. is set at 5.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for BROS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.91.

Trading performance analysis for BROS stock

Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.09.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.01, while it was recorded at 46.62 for the last single week of trading.

Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Dutch Bros Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]

2 institutional holders increased their position in Dutch Bros Inc. [NYSE:BROS] by around 1,800 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BROS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,800 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.