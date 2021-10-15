DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] gain 0.84% so far this year. What now?

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE: DD] gained 2.94% or 2.05 points to close at $71.71 with a heavy trading volume of 2334736 shares. The company report on October 14, 2021 that DuPont Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock.

DuPont (NYSE: DD) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.30 per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company (par value $0.01 per share) payable December 15, 2021, to holders of record of said stock at the close of business on November 30, 2021.

About DuPont.

It opened the trading session at $70.44, the shares rose to $71.98 and dropped to $70.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DD points out that the company has recorded -6.89% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -29.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, DD reached to a volume of 2334736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $91.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2021, representing the official price target for DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on DD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for DD in the course of the last twelve months was 17.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for DD stock

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.66. With this latest performance, DD shares gained by 2.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.02 for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.97, while it was recorded at 70.15 for the last single week of trading, and 76.33 for the last 200 days.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. go to 13.73%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]

There are presently around $27,120 million, or 73.70% of DD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,265,405, which is approximately 0.196% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,787,089 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.64 billion in DD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.07 billion in DD stock with ownership of nearly 3.89% of the company’s market capitalization.

526 institutional holders increased their position in DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE:DD] by around 24,472,644 shares. Additionally, 606 investors decreased positions by around 29,743,659 shares, while 238 investors held positions by with 323,972,874 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 378,189,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DD stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,491,110 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 5,156,151 shares during the same period.