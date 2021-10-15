Dropbox Inc. [DBX] Stock trading around $29.78 per share: What’s Next?

Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ: DBX] traded at a high on 10/14/21, posting a 3.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $29.78. The company report on October 15, 2021 that Dropbox to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results.

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after market close on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The company will also hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET to discuss its financial results with the investment community.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 300-7844 from the United States or (786) 815-8440 internationally with reference to the company name and conference title, and a live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the Dropbox investor relations website at http://investors.dropbox.com. Following the completion of the call, a telephonic replay will be available through 7:00 PM ET on November 11, 2021 at (855) 859-2056 from the United States or (404) 537-3406 internationally with recording access code 2628759.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3962759 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dropbox Inc. stands at 2.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.41%.

The market cap for DBX stock reached $12.05 billion, with 388.40 million shares outstanding and 300.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.52M shares, DBX reached a trading volume of 3962759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dropbox Inc. [DBX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBX shares is $36.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Dropbox Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Dropbox Inc. stock. On July 31, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for DBX shares from 32 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dropbox Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBX in the course of the last twelve months was 17.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has DBX stock performed recently?

Dropbox Inc. [DBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.83. With this latest performance, DBX shares dropped by -3.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.68 for Dropbox Inc. [DBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.69, while it was recorded at 28.93 for the last single week of trading, and 27.54 for the last 200 days.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Dropbox Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Dropbox Inc. [DBX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dropbox Inc. go to 16.80%.

Insider trade positions for Dropbox Inc. [DBX]

There are presently around $7,975 million, or 87.20% of DBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,541,741, which is approximately -2.903% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,415,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $518.63 million in DBX stocks shares; and PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $449.75 million in DBX stock with ownership of nearly 8.67% of the company’s market capitalization.

212 institutional holders increased their position in Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ:DBX] by around 37,553,851 shares. Additionally, 216 investors decreased positions by around 41,194,461 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 189,051,983 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 267,800,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBX stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,450,711 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 2,191,133 shares during the same period.