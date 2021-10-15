Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] Stock trading around $98.64 per share: What’s Next?

Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ: DLTR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.30% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.37%. The company report on September 29, 2021 that Dollar Tree, Inc. Increases Share Repurchase Authorization to $2.5 Billion.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) reported that its Board of Directors has increased the Company’s share repurchase authorization by $1.05 billion to an aggregate amount of $2.5 billion, including approximately $1.45 billion available for repurchases under the Board’s previous repurchase authorization approved on March 2, 2021.

“Delivering value to our customers and shareholders is our top priority. We are committed to a disciplined capital allocation strategy that balances returning capital to our shareholders and investing in our business for growth,” stated Michael Witynski, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In fiscal 2021, we have repurchased $950 million of shares. Over the past several years, we have paid down more than $4 billion in debt and returned to an investment grade rating. As a result, with the meaningful free cash flow from our business, we expect to maintain share repurchasing as an important part of our capital allocation strategy.”.

Over the last 12 months, DLTR stock rose by 3.66%. The one-year Dollar Tree Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.71. The average equity rating for DLTR stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.06 billion, with 228.60 million shares outstanding and 221.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, DLTR stock reached a trading volume of 2068897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLTR shares is $108.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Dollar Tree Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $130 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Dollar Tree Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $105 to $95, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on DLTR stock. On August 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for DLTR shares from 125 to 116.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar Tree Inc. is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 33.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

DLTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.37. With this latest performance, DLTR shares gained by 11.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.25 for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.15, while it was recorded at 98.28 for the last single week of trading, and 103.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dollar Tree Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.51 and a Gross Margin at +30.48. Dollar Tree Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.26.

Return on Total Capital for DLTR is now 13.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.32. Additionally, DLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] managed to generate an average of $6,732 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 450.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.27.Dollar Tree Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

DLTR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar Tree Inc. go to 10.52%.

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,507 million, or 93.70% of DLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,473,995, which is approximately -0.143% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,792,385 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.95 billion in DLTR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $969.81 million in DLTR stock with ownership of nearly 0.788% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dollar Tree Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 350 institutional holders increased their position in Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ:DLTR] by around 16,476,902 shares. Additionally, 362 investors decreased positions by around 20,296,357 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 171,127,292 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,900,551 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLTR stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,113,118 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 3,557,135 shares during the same period.