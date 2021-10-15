Deere & Company [DE] is 22.57% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Deere & Company [NYSE: DE] traded at a high on 10/14/21, posting a 0.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $329.77. The company report on October 14, 2021 that Deere Remains Committed to Reaching New UAW Agreement.

– The International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) has called a strike against Deere & Company (NYSE: DE), affecting more than 10,000 workers at 14 facilities across the United States.

“John Deere is committed to a favorable outcome for our employees, our communities, and everyone involved,” said Brad Morris.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2397089 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Deere & Company stands at 2.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.35%.

The market cap for DE stock reached $102.52 billion, with 311.00 million shares outstanding and 309.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, DE reached a trading volume of 2397089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Deere & Company [DE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DE shares is $411.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Deere & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Deere & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $425, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on DE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deere & Company is set at 8.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for DE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for DE in the course of the last twelve months was 17.02.

How has DE stock performed recently?

Deere & Company [DE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.16. With this latest performance, DE shares dropped by -8.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.29 for Deere & Company [DE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 359.59, while it was recorded at 333.03 for the last single week of trading, and 349.89 for the last 200 days.

Deere & Company [DE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deere & Company [DE] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.24 and a Gross Margin at +28.64. Deere & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.74.

Return on Total Capital for DE is now 8.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Deere & Company [DE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 360.21. Additionally, DE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 253.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Deere & Company [DE] managed to generate an average of $39,526 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.

Earnings analysis for Deere & Company [DE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deere & Company go to 41.53%.

Insider trade positions for Deere & Company [DE]

There are presently around $69,887 million, or 78.90% of DE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,415,699, which is approximately 0.595% of the company’s market cap and around 9.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,801,585 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.86 billion in DE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.08 billion in DE stock with ownership of nearly -0.366% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Deere & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 738 institutional holders increased their position in Deere & Company [NYSE:DE] by around 12,559,123 shares. Additionally, 724 investors decreased positions by around 14,349,652 shares, while 356 investors held positions by with 185,018,152 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,926,927 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DE stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,245,859 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 702,418 shares during the same period.