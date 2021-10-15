Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] Stock trading around $5.53 per share: What’s Next?

Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CRON] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.65% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.90%. The company report on August 23, 2021 that Cronos Group and Ginkgo Bioworks Announce Achievement of Equity Milestone in Partnership to Produce Cultured Cannabinoids.

By achieving commercial scale production of CBG, the companies are on track to enable access to rare cannabis molecules.

Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group”), an innovative global cannabinoid company, and Ginkgo Bioworks (“Ginkgo”), which is building the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, announced the achievement of the first target productivity milestone in their partnership to produce eight cultured cannabinoids. Ginkgo, which recently announced a business combination with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRNG), serves customers across industries seeking to develop new and better products using biology. Using Ginkgo’s platform for organism design and development, Cronos Group has successfully achieved the productivity target for cannabigerolic acid (CBGA), which will support the Cronos Group’s planned CBG product launch this fall.

Over the last 12 months, CRON stock dropped by -1.60%.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.63 billion, with 371.72 million shares outstanding and 193.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, CRON stock reached a trading volume of 2462042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Cronos Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CIBC dropped their target price from $8 to $12.50. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Cronos Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cronos Group Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89.

CRON Stock Performance Analysis:

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.90. With this latest performance, CRON shares dropped by -6.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.47 for Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.14, while it was recorded at 5.44 for the last single week of trading, and 8.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cronos Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] shares currently have an operating margin of -383.88 and a Gross Margin at -61.44. Cronos Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -155.16.

Return on Total Capital for CRON is now -10.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.57. Additionally, CRON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] managed to generate an average of -$145,767 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Cronos Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $286 million, or 11.30% of CRON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRON stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 11,978,393, which is approximately 31.087% of the company’s market cap and around 47.23% of the total institutional ownership; CHESCAPMANAGER LLC, holding 8,327,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.05 million in CRON stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $31.36 million in CRON stock with ownership of nearly 3.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cronos Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CRON] by around 8,339,076 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 4,977,286 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 38,368,434 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,684,796 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRON stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 285,808 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,278,398 shares during the same period.