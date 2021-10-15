CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] moved up 1.99: Why It’s Important

CRISPR Therapeutics AG [NASDAQ: CRSP] gained 1.99% or 1.93 points to close at $98.70 with a heavy trading volume of 2894360 shares. The company report on October 14, 2021 that CRISPR Therapeutics Announces Transition of Chief Financial Officer.

CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, announced the appointment of Brendan Smith as Chief Financial Officer, effective. Mr. Smith brings more than 20 years of financial, operational and strategic leadership experience, including as CFO of Translate Bio. He succeeds Michael Tomsicek, who is retiring after four years of service to the Company. It is expected that Mr. Tomsicek will remain with the Company in an advisory role through the end of 2021 to help ensure a smooth transition.

“I’m excited to welcome Brendan to our leadership team. His appointment comes at a time of significant opportunity and growth for CRISPR Therapeutics,” said Samarth Kulkarni, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics. “Brendan’s business and financial expertise will be important in helping us continue to evolve the Company and realize our mission of transforming the lives of patients with serious diseases.”.

It opened the trading session at $98.35, the shares rose to $102.67 and dropped to $96.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CRSP points out that the company has recorded -16.75% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, CRSP reached to a volume of 2894360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRSP shares is $162.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRSP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for CRISPR Therapeutics AG stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on CRSP stock. On December 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CRSP shares from 105 to 170.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CRISPR Therapeutics AG is set at 5.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRSP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 32.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRSP in the course of the last twelve months was 15.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 26.20.

Trading performance analysis for CRSP stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.17. With this latest performance, CRSP shares dropped by -15.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.41 for CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.29, while it was recorded at 99.47 for the last single week of trading, and 131.22 for the last 200 days.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] shares currently have an operating margin of -49295.55. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48520.86.

Return on Total Capital for CRSP is now -26.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.69. Additionally, CRSP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] managed to generate an average of -$850,890 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 26.20 and a Current Ratio set at 26.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP]

There are presently around $4,107 million, or 60.20% of CRSP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRSP stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 7,776,119, which is approximately -6.203% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 4,590,921 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $453.12 million in CRSP stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $333.95 million in CRSP stock with ownership of nearly -7.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CRISPR Therapeutics AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 271 institutional holders increased their position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG [NASDAQ:CRSP] by around 4,830,706 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 6,125,690 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 30,657,330 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,613,726 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRSP stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,930,674 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 539,000 shares during the same period.