Chegg Inc. [CHGG] Is Currently -2.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Chegg Inc. [NYSE: CHGG] loss -2.24% or -1.42 points to close at $62.08 with a heavy trading volume of 2098081 shares. The company report on October 12, 2021 that Chegg to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), the leading student-first connected learning platform, announced that it is scheduled to release its earnings results for the third quarter of 2021 which ended September 30, 2021 on Monday, November 1, 2021, after the market close. Chegg will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time) on the same day.

To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-4018, or outside the U.S. + 1-201-689-8471. A live webcast of the call will also be available at https://investor.chegg.com under the Events & Presentations menu.

It opened the trading session at $63.95, the shares rose to $64.45 and dropped to $61.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CHGG points out that the company has recorded -32.67% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, CHGG reached to a volume of 2098081 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chegg Inc. [CHGG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHGG shares is $107.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHGG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

FBN Securities have made an estimate for Chegg Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price from $85 to $98. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Chegg Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $110 to $120, while Barrington Research kept a Outperform rating on CHGG stock. On January 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CHGG shares from 100 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chegg Inc. is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHGG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHGG in the course of the last twelve months was 40.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 18.60.

Trading performance analysis for CHGG stock

Chegg Inc. [CHGG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.53. With this latest performance, CHGG shares dropped by -16.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHGG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.10 for Chegg Inc. [CHGG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.19, while it was recorded at 62.83 for the last single week of trading, and 85.40 for the last 200 days.

Chegg Inc. [CHGG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chegg Inc. [CHGG] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.29 and a Gross Margin at +68.12. Chegg Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.97.

Return on Total Capital for CHGG is now 3.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chegg Inc. [CHGG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 251.43. Additionally, CHGG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 250.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chegg Inc. [CHGG] managed to generate an average of -$3,205 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Chegg Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.60 and a Current Ratio set at 18.60.

Chegg Inc. [CHGG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHGG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chegg Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chegg Inc. [CHGG]

There are presently around $8,869 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHGG stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 18,600,221, which is approximately 3.737% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,230,810 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $759.29 million in CHGG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $700.32 million in CHGG stock with ownership of nearly 3.079% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chegg Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in Chegg Inc. [NYSE:CHGG] by around 12,646,230 shares. Additionally, 240 investors decreased positions by around 10,416,953 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 119,798,349 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,861,532 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHGG stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,857,262 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 949,815 shares during the same period.