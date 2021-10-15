Berenberg slashes price target on Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. [CSOD] – find out why.

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. [NASDAQ: CSOD] traded at a high on 10/14/21, posting a 0.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $57.49. The company report on October 13, 2021 that Meet the Moment at Cornerstone Convergence 2021.

Join Cornerstone for a free, virtual event that will provide learning and HR leaders insight, inspiration and tools to build successful strategies for 2022 and beyond.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) announced it is hosting its annual industry conference, Cornerstone Convergence, on Nov. 16-17, 2021. This year’s free, virtual event will embrace the current climate of change and transformation and will drive conversation and inspire action to help organizations and their people come together to achieve extraordinary things at work and be a force of good in the world.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3604369 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. stands at 0.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.15%.

The market cap for CSOD stock reached $3.84 billion, with 66.33 million shares outstanding and 63.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, CSOD reached a trading volume of 3604369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. [CSOD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSOD shares is $60.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on CSOD stock. On July 27, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CSOD shares from 46 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSOD in the course of the last twelve months was 20.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has CSOD stock performed recently?

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. [CSOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.21. With this latest performance, CSOD shares gained by 0.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.34 for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. [CSOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.94, while it was recorded at 57.45 for the last single week of trading, and 49.32 for the last 200 days.

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. [CSOD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. [CSOD] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.35 and a Gross Margin at +69.36. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.40.

Return on Total Capital for CSOD is now 2.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. [CSOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 469.75. Additionally, CSOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 461.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. [CSOD] managed to generate an average of -$13,787 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. [CSOD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSOD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. go to 16.70%.

Insider trade positions for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. [CSOD]

There are presently around $3,399 million, or 93.70% of CSOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSOD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,375,635, which is approximately 0.805% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P., holding 5,511,703 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $316.87 million in CSOD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $241.18 million in CSOD stock with ownership of nearly -9.432% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. [NASDAQ:CSOD] by around 6,086,120 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 4,431,664 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 48,610,098 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,127,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSOD stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,929,231 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 768,314 shares during the same period.