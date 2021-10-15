Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] Is Currently 7.34 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ: ARDX] closed the trading session at $1.17 on 10/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.06, while the highest price level was $1.17. The company report on October 13, 2021 that Ardelyx Provides Corporate Update Following Type A Meeting with FDA.

– Despite Type A Meeting, Ardelyx continues to await clarity from FDA on path forward for approval of tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia.

– Company reduces staff by 65%.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -81.92 percent and weekly performance of -7.87 percent. The stock has been moved at -86.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -84.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.75M shares, ARDX reached to a volume of 7366520 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Ardelyx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $11 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Ardelyx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on ARDX stock. On July 20, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ARDX shares from 14 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardelyx Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64.

ARDX stock trade performance evaluation

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.87. With this latest performance, ARDX shares dropped by -7.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.06 for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3746, while it was recorded at 1.2240 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6866 for the last 200 days.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1199.05 and a Gross Margin at +45.63. Ardelyx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1245.71.

Return on Total Capital for ARDX is now -43.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.28. Additionally, ARDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] managed to generate an average of -$731,109 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Ardelyx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardelyx Inc. go to 30.00%.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $99 million, or 84.40% of ARDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARDX stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 13,633,582, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 6,280,797 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.35 million in ARDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.28 million in ARDX stock with ownership of nearly 3.947% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ardelyx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ:ARDX] by around 11,545,360 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 11,231,880 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 62,123,196 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,900,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARDX stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,022,102 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,213,924 shares during the same period.