Amgen Inc. [AMGN] Revenue clocked in at $25.48 billion, down -11.44% YTD: What’s Next?

Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ: AMGN] surged by $1.72 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $204.89 during the day while it closed the day at $203.61. The company report on October 7, 2021 that Amgen Announces New LUMAKRAS™ (sotorasib) Combination Data From Phase 1b CodeBreaK 101 Study In Patients With KRAS G12C-mutated Cancers At AACR-NCI-EORTC 2021.

Broadest KRAS G12C Development Program Evaluating Multiple Combination Therapy Approaches.

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) announced new combination study results from the Phase 1b CodeBreaK 101 study, a comprehensive global master protocol trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of LUMAKRAS™ (sotorasib), the first and only approved KRASG12C inhibitor, in more than 10 different investigational combination regimens for the treatment of patients with KRAS G12C-mutated cancers. Results from two arms of the study — LUMAKRAS with afatinib, a pan-ErbB tyrosine kinase inhibitor, and LUMAKRAS with trametinib, a mitogen-activated protein kinase inhibitor (MEKi) — will be presented at the plenary session titled ‘Drugging Difficult Targets’ during the AACR-NCI-EORTC 2021 Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

Amgen Inc. stock has also loss -3.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMGN stock has declined by -17.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -20.19% and lost -11.44% year-on date.

The market cap for AMGN stock reached $115.71 billion, with 573.00 million shares outstanding and 566.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, AMGN reached a trading volume of 3222454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amgen Inc. [AMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMGN shares is $250.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Amgen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $280 to $251. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Amgen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $300, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on AMGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amgen Inc. is set at 3.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMGN in the course of the last twelve months was 23.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

AMGN stock trade performance evaluation

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.03. With this latest performance, AMGN shares dropped by -5.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.55 for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 219.50, while it was recorded at 206.05 for the last single week of trading, and 236.73 for the last 200 days.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amgen Inc. [AMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.49 and a Gross Margin at +75.60. Amgen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.77.

Return on Total Capital for AMGN is now 21.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 76.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amgen Inc. [AMGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 355.46. Additionally, AMGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 352.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amgen Inc. [AMGN] managed to generate an average of $298,930 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Amgen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amgen Inc. [AMGN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amgen Inc. go to 5.95%.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $88,558 million, or 78.00% of AMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 47,824,902, which is approximately -1.942% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,110,872 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.59 billion in AMGN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.09 billion in AMGN stock with ownership of nearly 0.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amgen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 996 institutional holders increased their position in Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ:AMGN] by around 18,068,464 shares. Additionally, 973 investors decreased positions by around 22,123,225 shares, while 308 investors held positions by with 394,746,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 434,938,534 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMGN stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,312,484 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 586,133 shares during the same period.