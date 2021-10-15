American International Group Inc. [AIG] stock Initiated by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $63

American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] price plunged by -2.07 percent to reach at -$1.19. The company report on October 8, 2021 that AIG to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 4, 2021 and Host Conference Call on November 5.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, November 4, 2021. AIG’s press release and financial supplement will be available in the Investors section of AIG’s website at https://www.aig.com.

AIG will also host a conference call on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to review these results. The live, listen-only webcast is open to the public and can be accessed in the Investors section of https://www.aig.com. A replay will be available after the call at the same location.

A sum of 4084869 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.39M shares. American International Group Inc. shares reached a high of $57.28 and dropped to a low of $55.48 until finishing in the latest session at $56.21.

The one-year AIG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.95. The average equity rating for AIG stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on American International Group Inc. [AIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $57.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for American International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for American International Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on AIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 33.59.

AIG Stock Performance Analysis:

American International Group Inc. [AIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.94. With this latest performance, AIG shares gained by 3.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.57 for American International Group Inc. [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.51, while it was recorded at 57.26 for the last single week of trading, and 48.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American International Group Inc. Fundamentals:

AIG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc. go to 31.70%.

American International Group Inc. [AIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $43,594 million, or 92.10% of AIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 81,502,196, which is approximately 0.185% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 78,159,931 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.39 billion in AIG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $3.77 billion in AIG stock with ownership of nearly 5.26% of the company’s market capitalization.

356 institutional holders increased their position in American International Group Inc. [NYSE:AIG] by around 29,323,002 shares. Additionally, 351 investors decreased positions by around 38,168,215 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 708,071,229 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 775,562,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIG stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,081,444 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 3,063,218 shares during the same period.