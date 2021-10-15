Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] moved up 0.47: Why It’s Important

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] closed the trading session at $3299.86 on 10/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3,290.78, while the highest price level was $3,312.60. The company report on October 15, 2021 that Amazon.com to Webcast Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET.

The event will be webcast live, and the audio and associated slides will be available for at least three months thereafter at www.amazon.com/ir.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.32 percent and weekly performance of -0.08 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, AMZN reached to a volume of 2101667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $4142.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4300 to $4100, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on AMZN stock. On September 14, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMZN shares from 4200 to 4700.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 57.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 176.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMZN in the course of the last twelve months was 237.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

AMZN stock trade performance evaluation

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.08. With this latest performance, AMZN shares dropped by -5.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.09 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3,348.55, while it was recorded at 3,273.28 for the last single week of trading, and 3,313.77 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.91 and a Gross Margin at +39.57. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.53.

Return on Total Capital for AMZN is now 13.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.60. Additionally, AMZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] managed to generate an average of $16,434 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 37.13%.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $984,253 million, or 59.80% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,727,219, which is approximately 0.346% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,547,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.9 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $53.37 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly 2.14% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 2,179 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 13,128,576 shares. Additionally, 1,189 investors decreased positions by around 7,519,880 shares, while 450 investors held positions by with 277,622,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 298,271,027 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 190 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,089,687 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 652,320 shares during the same period.