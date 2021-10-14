Xiaobai Maimai Inc. [HX] is 77.33% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. [NASDAQ: HX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.66% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 67.82%. The company report on September 28, 2021 that Xiaobai Maimai Plans to Enter the U.S. Radiation Oncology Services Market.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) (“Xiaobai Maimai”, the “Company”, or “we”), a social e-commerce platform in China, announced that it plans to enter the radiation oncology services market in the U.S.

The Company recently established We Health Limited, a subsidiary based in New York, to tap into the cancer therapy and radiation oncology business in the U.S. The Board of Directors (the “Board”) has appointed Ms. Yilin (Linda) Wang to be Co-Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Wang has extensive experience in medical health, health management and medical technology related businesses.

Over the last 12 months, HX stock rose by 110.58%.

The market cap for the stock reached $76.08 million, with 16.26 million shares outstanding and 5.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 184.87K shares, HX stock reached a trading volume of 3583654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Xiaobai Maimai Inc. [HX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xiaobai Maimai Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for HX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

HX Stock Performance Analysis:

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. [HX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 67.82. With this latest performance, HX shares gained by 159.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 180.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 87.48 for Xiaobai Maimai Inc. [HX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.98, while it was recorded at 3.48 for the last single week of trading, and 1.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xiaobai Maimai Inc. Fundamentals:

Xiaobai Maimai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. [HX] Insider Position Details

0 institutional holders increased their position in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. [NASDAQ:HX] by around 0 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 49,327 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 307,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 356,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HX stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 16,300 shares during the same period.