why Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $204.03

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] slipped around -1.38 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $187.10 at the close of the session, down -0.73%. The company report on October 12, 2021 that Industry’s most accurate 3D Hall-effect position sensor provides speed and precision for faster real-time control.

TI sensor provides ultra-high precision at speeds as fast as 20 kSPS while using at least 70% less power.

Texas Instruments (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) introduced the industry’s most accurate 3D Hall-effect position sensor. With the TMAG5170, engineers can achieve uncalibrated ultra-high precision at speeds up to 20 kSPS for faster and more accurate real-time control in factory automation and motor-drive applications. The sensor also provides integrated functions and diagnostics to maximize design flexibility and system safety, while using at least 70% less power than comparable devices. The TMAG5170 is the first device in a new family of 3D Hall-effect position sensors that will meet a wide range of industrial needs – from ultra-high performance to general purpose. For more information, see www.ti.com/tmag5170-pr.

Texas Instruments Incorporated stock is now 14.00% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TXN Stock saw the intraday high of $189.38 and lowest of $186.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 200.92, which means current price is +16.39% above from all time high which was touched on 09/24/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, TXN reached a trading volume of 3728884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $204.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $220 to $230, while Rosenblatt kept a Buy rating on TXN stock. On July 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TXN shares from 220 to 230.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is set at 3.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 60.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

How has TXN stock performed recently?

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.75. With this latest performance, TXN shares dropped by -4.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.49 for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 191.54, while it was recorded at 191.90 for the last single week of trading, and 184.11 for the last 200 days.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.92 and a Gross Margin at +62.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.50.

Return on Total Capital for TXN is now 37.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 36.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 61.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.49. Additionally, TXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] managed to generate an average of $185,600 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Texas Instruments Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Earnings analysis for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]

There are presently around $145,216 million, or 85.50% of TXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,889,579, which is approximately 0.604% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 71,027,719 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.29 billion in TXN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.3 billion in TXN stock with ownership of nearly 1.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Texas Instruments Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 964 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN] by around 25,776,468 shares. Additionally, 743 investors decreased positions by around 28,578,663 shares, while 303 investors held positions by with 721,786,346 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 776,141,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXN stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,655,431 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 1,607,159 shares during the same period.