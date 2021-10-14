why Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $39.78

Revance Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RVNC] surged by $2.63 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $23.94 during the day while it closed the day at $23.08. The company report on October 13, 2021 that EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – October 13, 2021) – Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (“Revance” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RVNC) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -10.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RVNC stock has declined by -21.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.04% and lost -18.56% year-on date.

The market cap for RVNC stock reached $1.64 billion, with 67.46 million shares outstanding and 66.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 442.36K shares, RVNC reached a trading volume of 4135021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVNC shares is $39.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Revance Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $15, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on RVNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revance Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.73.

RVNC stock trade performance evaluation

Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.12. With this latest performance, RVNC shares dropped by -11.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.49 for Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.10, while it was recorded at 24.84 for the last single week of trading, and 28.22 for the last 200 days.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1684.03 and a Gross Margin at +1.99. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1840.71.

Return on Total Capital for RVNC is now -61.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -67.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.67. Additionally, RVNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] managed to generate an average of -$600,189 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Revance Therapeutics Inc. go to 11.60%.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,249 million, or 88.90% of RVNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVNC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,347,678, which is approximately -0.856% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 5,043,571 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $116.41 million in RVNC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $83.38 million in RVNC stock with ownership of nearly 1.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Revance Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Revance Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RVNC] by around 3,061,316 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 3,816,193 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 47,246,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,123,904 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVNC stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 882,905 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 761,739 shares during the same period.