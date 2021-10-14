why R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.00

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [NYSE: RRD] traded at a low on 10/13/21, posting a -2.28 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.42. The company report on October 14, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Merger of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. with Chatham Asset Management.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – October 13, 2021) – The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:.

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. (NYSE: RRD) (“R.R. Donnelley” or the “Company”) stock prior to October 12, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3747047 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company stands at 7.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.32%.

The market cap for RRD stock reached $494.73 million, with 73.30 million shares outstanding and 69.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, RRD reached a trading volume of 3747047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRD shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Buckingham Research have made an estimate for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 04, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2015, representing the official price target for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $21, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on RRD stock. On July 31, 2013, analysts increased their price target for RRD shares from 15 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for RRD in the course of the last twelve months was 9.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has RRD stock performed recently?

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.90. With this latest performance, RRD shares gained by 53.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 405.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.88 for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.07, while it was recorded at 5.69 for the last single week of trading, and 4.68 for the last 200 days.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company go to -5.00%.

Insider trade positions for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD]

There are presently around $276 million, or 74.40% of RRD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RRD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,127,642, which is approximately 224.523% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,517,970 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.59 million in RRD stocks shares; and LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC, currently with $19.15 million in RRD stock with ownership of nearly 3.681% of the company’s market capitalization.

74 institutional holders increased their position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [NYSE:RRD] by around 13,336,432 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 11,967,294 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 17,759,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,063,143 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RRD stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,718,441 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,280,805 shares during the same period.