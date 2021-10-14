why LKQ Corporation [LKQ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $62.11

LKQ Corporation [NASDAQ: LKQ] gained 1.55% on the last trading session, reaching $53.61 price per share at the time. The company report on October 7, 2021 that LKQ Corporation to Release Third Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq: LKQ) will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Conference Call Details.

LKQ Corporation represents 300.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.59 billion with the latest information. LKQ stock price has been found in the range of $52.18 to $53.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, LKQ reached a trading volume of 2873427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LKQ Corporation [LKQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LKQ shares is $62.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LKQ stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for LKQ Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for LKQ Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LKQ Corporation is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for LKQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for LKQ in the course of the last twelve months was 12.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for LKQ stock

LKQ Corporation [LKQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.59. With this latest performance, LKQ shares gained by 4.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LKQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.95 for LKQ Corporation [LKQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.27, while it was recorded at 52.64 for the last single week of trading, and 46.19 for the last 200 days.

LKQ Corporation [LKQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LKQ Corporation [LKQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.11 and a Gross Margin at +37.22. LKQ Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.49.

Return on Total Capital for LKQ is now 10.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LKQ Corporation [LKQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.87. Additionally, LKQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LKQ Corporation [LKQ] managed to generate an average of $14,514 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.LKQ Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

LKQ Corporation [LKQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LKQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LKQ Corporation go to 33.50%.