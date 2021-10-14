why Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.15

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] jumped around 0.28 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $22.36 at the close of the session, up 1.27%. The company report on September 21, 2021 that Fifth Wall Urges the Real Estate Industry to Address Climate Change By Investing in Climate Tech Now.

VC Firm Turns to Street Art to Raise Awareness About the Real Estate Industry’s Impact on Climate Change and Encourage the Sector to “Choose Earth”.

, Fifth Wall, the largest venture capital firm focused on technologies for the global real estate industry, kicks off a global mural campaign to raise awareness about the real estate industry’s culpability in the climate crisis. The installations will be placed in major cities to align with key sustainability conferences and events around the world. The campaign starts in New York, timed with ClimateWeek, followed by additional installations in Los Angeles, then in Glasgow, Scotland, aligned with COP26, the UN Climate Change conference.

Kimco Realty Corporation stock is now 48.97% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KIM Stock saw the intraday high of $22.43 and lowest of $21.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.45, which means current price is +56.64% above from all time high which was touched on 08/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.65M shares, KIM reached a trading volume of 3768831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $24.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Kimco Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Overweight rating on KIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 43.77.

How has KIM stock performed recently?

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.37. With this latest performance, KIM shares gained by 2.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.34 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.67, while it was recorded at 21.96 for the last single week of trading, and 19.96 for the last 200 days.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimco Realty Corporation go to 4.60%.

Insider trade positions for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

There are presently around $12,848 million, or 70.50% of KIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 92,426,674, which is approximately 1.425% of the company’s market cap and around 2.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,097,638 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.25 billion in KIM stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.01 billion in KIM stock with ownership of nearly -10.462% of the company’s market capitalization.

214 institutional holders increased their position in Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM] by around 66,990,308 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 43,869,820 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 463,729,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 574,590,020 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIM stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,002,215 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 5,219,953 shares during the same period.