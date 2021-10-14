why KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $27.89

KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BEKE] jumped around 0.08 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $20.60 at the close of the session, up 0.39%. The company report on September 29, 2021 that KE Holdings to Hold Extraordinary General Meeting on November 8, 2021.

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, announced that it will hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the “EGM”) at 9:00 a.m. on November 8, 2021 (Beijing time) at the address of Oriental Electronic Technology Building, No. 2 Chuangye Road, Haidian District, Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

The purpose of the EGM is to consider and, if thought fit, to approve the re-designation of shares (the “Share Re-designation”) which has been proposed by the Company, pursuant to which 110,116,275 Class A ordinary shares that are held by Ever Orient International Limited and beneficially owned by Mr. PENG Yongdong, chairman and chief executive officer of the Company, and 47,777,775 Class A ordinary shares that are held by Clover Rich Limited and beneficially owned by Mr. SHAN Yigang, an executive director of the Company, shall be re-designated as Class B ordinary shares on a 1:1 basis. The Company also learned that Propitious Global Holdings Limited intends to convert 157,894,050 of its Class B ordinary shares into Class A ordinary shares on a 1:1 basis, conditioned upon the shareholders’ approval of the Share Re-designation, and effective immediately prior to the Share Re-designation becoming effective (the “Share Conversion”). Propitious Global Holdings Limited, the Company’s principal shareholder, is ultimately controlled by Z&Z Trust, the beneficiaries of which are the immediate family members of Mr. ZUO Hui, the founder and permanent chairman emeritus of Beike. Upon the completion of the proposed Share Conversion and the Share Re-designation, the total number of issued and outstanding Class B ordinary shares of the Company will remain unchanged and except for Ever Orient International Limited, Clover Rich Limited and Propitious Global Holdings Limited, the voting power of the shareholders will not be affected. The effect of the proposed Share Re-designation and Share Conversion for Ever Orient International Limited, Clover Rich Limited and Propitious Global Holdings Limited are set out in the table below.

KE Holdings Inc. stock is now -66.53% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BEKE Stock saw the intraday high of $21.07 and lowest of $19.96 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 79.40, which means current price is +35.97% above from all time high which was touched on 01/21/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.80M shares, BEKE reached a trading volume of 6275897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEKE shares is $27.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2021, representing the official price target for KE Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on BEKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.39.

How has BEKE stock performed recently?

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.21. With this latest performance, BEKE shares gained by 8.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.72 for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.72, while it was recorded at 19.49 for the last single week of trading, and 45.07 for the last 200 days.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.37 and a Gross Margin at +23.92. KE Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.94.

Return on Total Capital for BEKE is now 5.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.96. Additionally, BEKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.15.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.KE Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KE Holdings Inc. go to 20.61%.

Insider trade positions for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]

There are presently around $5,835 million, or 32.40% of BEKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEKE stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 81,172,983, which is approximately -22.346% of the company’s market cap and around 0.89% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 20,937,919 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $431.32 million in BEKE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $311.64 million in BEKE stock with ownership of nearly 111.925% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KE Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BEKE] by around 62,790,978 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 48,902,115 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 171,569,597 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 283,262,690 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEKE stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,865,044 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 5,383,395 shares during the same period.