Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] stock Initiated by KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst, price target now $47

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [NYSE: WPM] gained 3.46% on the last trading session, reaching $39.81 price per share at the time. The company report on October 6, 2021 that Wheaton Precious Metals to Release 2021 Third Quarter Results on November 4, 2021.

TSX | NYSE | LSE: WPM.

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. will release its 2021 third quarter results on Thursday, November 4, 2021, after market close.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. represents 450.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.73 billion with the latest information. WPM stock price has been found in the range of $38.70 to $40.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, WPM reached a trading volume of 2839138 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WPM shares is $60.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WPM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on WPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for WPM in the course of the last twelve months was 22.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.50.

Trading performance analysis for WPM stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.54. With this latest performance, WPM shares dropped by -10.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.45 for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.13, while it was recorded at 38.44 for the last single week of trading, and 42.41 for the last 200 days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. go to 26.97%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]

There are presently around $10,118 million, or 64.10% of WPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WPM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 22,446,347, which is approximately 0.835% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 18,835,522 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $749.84 million in WPM stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $659.15 million in WPM stock with ownership of nearly -0.14% of the company’s market capitalization.

229 institutional holders increased their position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [NYSE:WPM] by around 27,031,758 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 18,180,124 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 208,957,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 254,169,333 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPM stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,373,728 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 4,119,658 shares during the same period.