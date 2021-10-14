Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Commercial Metals Company [CMC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Commercial Metals Company [NYSE: CMC] closed the trading session at $32.49 on 10/13/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.00, while the highest price level was $33.25. The company report on October 13, 2021 that Commercial Metals Company Announces New $350 Million Share Repurchase Program And 17% Increase In Quarterly Dividend.

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a common stock repurchase program of up to $350 million. This program will cancel and replace the Company’s existing plan, which had $27 million remaining under its authorization as of August 31, 2021.

CMC’s Board of Directors also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of CMC common stock, an increase of $0.02, or 17%, per CMC common share. CMC’s 228th consecutive quarterly dividend will be paid on November 10, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 27, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 58.18 percent and weekly performance of 3.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 807.31K shares, CMC reached to a volume of 2810036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Commercial Metals Company [CMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMC shares is $33.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Commercial Metals Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Commercial Metals Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Commercial Metals Company is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.62.

CMC stock trade performance evaluation

Commercial Metals Company [CMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.04. With this latest performance, CMC shares gained by 9.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.26 for Commercial Metals Company [CMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.18, while it was recorded at 32.19 for the last single week of trading, and 29.24 for the last 200 days.

Commercial Metals Company [CMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Commercial Metals Company [CMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.75 and a Gross Margin at +17.14. Commercial Metals Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.08.

Return on Total Capital for CMC is now 16.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Commercial Metals Company [CMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.89. Additionally, CMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Commercial Metals Company [CMC] managed to generate an average of $24,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.40.Commercial Metals Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Commercial Metals Company [CMC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Commercial Metals Company go to 7.23%.

Commercial Metals Company [CMC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,506 million, or 91.00% of CMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,151,295, which is approximately 0.43% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,985,855 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $421.91 million in CMC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $345.92 million in CMC stock with ownership of nearly 4.779% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Commercial Metals Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Commercial Metals Company [NYSE:CMC] by around 6,076,707 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 7,042,745 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 94,782,954 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,902,406 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMC stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,707,994 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 948,584 shares during the same period.