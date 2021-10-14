Wall Street Analyst Initiated Redwire Corporation [RDW]. What else is Wall St. saying

Redwire Corporation [NYSE: RDW] jumped around 2.19 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $12.13 at the close of the session, up 22.03%. The company report on October 13, 2021 that Redwire Providing Critical Navigation Technology to Guide NASA’s First Mission to the Trojan Asteroids.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in mission critical space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, is providing critical navigation components for NASA’s Lucy mission, the first spacecraft to study Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids. The mission is set to launch no earlier than Saturday, Oct. 16, from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida.

Redwire delivered two Coarse Sun Sensor (CSS) Pyramids —a 2 axis sensor containing four detectors, used for solar array pointing, sun acquisition, and failsafe recovery—for the Lucy program through a contract with Lockheed Martin. Acceptance testing of the CSS Pyramids was completed in early July 2020 and shipment was made to Lockheed Martin later that month to support spacecraft integration and test.

Compared to the average trading volume of 403.52K shares, RDW reached a trading volume of 13042245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Redwire Corporation [RDW]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for Redwire Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Redwire Corporation is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has RDW stock performed recently?

Redwire Corporation [RDW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.84. With this latest performance, RDW shares gained by 13.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.16% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.00 for Redwire Corporation [RDW], while it was recorded at 10.11 for the last single week of trading.

Redwire Corporation [RDW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Redwire Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Insider trade positions for Redwire Corporation [RDW]

There are presently around $114 million, or 27.00% of RDW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDW stocks are: CRESCENT PARK MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 2,554,984, which is approximately 6.903% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,081,782 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.12 million in RDW stocks shares; and BERYL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $11.64 million in RDW stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Redwire Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Redwire Corporation [NYSE:RDW] by around 2,313,454 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,803,038 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 5,315,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,432,030 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDW stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 826,833 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 841,310 shares during the same period.