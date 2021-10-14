Wall Street Analyst Initiated Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] slipped around 0.0 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $5.36 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on October 12, 2021 that Bionano Genomics to Acquire BioDiscovery, Furthering Bionano’s Vision of Creating the Most Comprehensive Variant Analysis Platform in Genomics.

Designed to accelerate the adoption of optical genome mapping (OGM) with the integration of BioDiscovery’s NxClinical software solution for variant analysis.

Adds a world-class team, software and bioinformatics capabilities to address a broad range of applications in cancer and genetic diseases.

Bionano Genomics Inc. stock is now 74.03% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BNGO Stock saw the intraday high of $5.52 and lowest of $5.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.69, which means current price is +37.08% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.20M shares, BNGO reached a trading volume of 5899124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]?

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BNGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 114.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

How has BNGO stock performed recently?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.06. With this latest performance, BNGO shares gained by 3.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 807.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.12 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.55, while it was recorded at 5.23 for the last single week of trading, and 7.07 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -435.74 and a Gross Margin at +21.67. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -483.43.

Return on Total Capital for BNGO is now -98.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -149.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -212.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.54. Additionally, BNGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] managed to generate an average of -$279,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 31.40 and a Current Ratio set at 31.90.

Insider trade positions for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

There are presently around $400 million, or 27.00% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,332,984, which is approximately 435.816% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,855,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.62 million in BNGO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $40.29 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 6619.202% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 50,891,286 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 19,458,443 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 4,302,494 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,652,223 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,363,293 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 10,957,490 shares during the same period.