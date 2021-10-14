Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] is -44.71% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vimeo Inc. [NASDAQ: VMEO] surged by $3.65 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $30.76 during the day while it closed the day at $30.41. The company report on October 14, 2021 that Vimeo to Announce Q3 2021 Earnings on November 3rd and Host Earnings Video Event on November 4th.

After the close of market trading on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, Vimeo will post its third quarter results on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://www.vimeo.com/investors. On Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT, Vimeo will live stream a video conference to answer questions regarding its third quarter results. The live stream and replay of the video will be open to the public at https://www.vimeo.com/investors.

About VimeoVimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is the world’s leading all-in-one video software solution. Our platform enables any professional, team, and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. We proudly serve our growing community of over 230 million users — from creatives to entrepreneurs to the world’s largest companies. Learn more at www.vimeo.com.

The market cap for VMEO stock reached $5.30 billion, with 164.46 million shares outstanding and 141.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, VMEO reached a trading volume of 3403819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Vimeo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $54 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Vimeo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $52 to $51, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on VMEO stock. On August 09, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for VMEO shares from 60 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vimeo Inc. is set at 1.70 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90.

Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.99.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VMEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.60 for Vimeo Inc. [VMEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.07, while it was recorded at 27.94 for the last single week of trading.

Vimeo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

There are presently around $3,951 million, or 84.00% of VMEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VMEO stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 19,422,653, which is approximately 78.207% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,875,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $361.13 million in VMEO stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $209.59 million in VMEO stock with ownership of nearly 10.211% of the company’s market capitalization.

175 institutional holders increased their position in Vimeo Inc. [NASDAQ:VMEO] by around 33,480,424 shares. Additionally, 373 investors decreased positions by around 19,910,055 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 76,524,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,915,114 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VMEO stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,943,615 shares, while 196 institutional investors sold positions of 6,105,314 shares during the same period.