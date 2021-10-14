Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] Is Currently 0.80 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ: UMPQ] gained 0.80% on the last trading session, reaching $20.09 price per share at the time. The company report on October 14, 2021 that UMPQUA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Umpqua Holdings Corporation – UMPQ.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation represents 220.59 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.38 billion with the latest information. UMPQ stock price has been found in the range of $19.47 to $20.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, UMPQ reached a trading volume of 5794504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMPQ shares is $21.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens dropped their target price from $23 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Umpqua Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22.50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on UMPQ stock. On June 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for UMPQ shares from 20 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Umpqua Holdings Corporation is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for UMPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 13.37.

Trading performance analysis for UMPQ stock

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.29. With this latest performance, UMPQ shares gained by 4.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.76 for Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.81, while it was recorded at 20.57 for the last single week of trading, and 18.30 for the last 200 days.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.21. Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -107.63.

Return on Total Capital for UMPQ is now 6.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.30. Additionally, UMPQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] managed to generate an average of -$388,628 per employee.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Umpqua Holdings Corporation go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]

There are presently around $3,997 million, or 91.90% of UMPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UMPQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,090,203, which is approximately 3.371% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,465,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $391.05 million in UMPQ stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $266.32 million in UMPQ stock with ownership of nearly 24.722% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Umpqua Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Umpqua Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ:UMPQ] by around 16,447,218 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 12,431,280 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 170,078,671 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,957,169 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UMPQ stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,716,598 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 2,973,389 shares during the same period.