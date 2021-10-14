The Wendy’s Company [WEN] stock Initiated by Loop Capital analyst, price target now $31

The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ: WEN] price surged by 1.29 percent to reach at $0.28. The company report on October 14, 2021 that The Wendy’s Company to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 10.

The Wendy’s Company (Nasdaq: WEN) will release its third quarter 2021 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10. The Company will host a conference call that same day at 8:30 a.m. ET, and a simultaneous webcast. The related presentation materials will be publicly available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.irwendys.com. The live conference call will also be available by telephone at (866) 211-4759 for domestic callers and (647) 689-6752 for international callers. The archived webcast and presentation materials will also be publicly available at www.irwendys.com.

About Wendy’s Wendy’s® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, “Quality is our Recipe®,” which remains the guidepost of the Wendy’s system. Wendy’s is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy’s Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company’s support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy’s Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America’s foster care systems., Wendy’s and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world’s most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

A sum of 3183473 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.29M shares. The Wendy’s Company shares reached a high of $22.03 and dropped to a low of $21.44 until finishing in the latest session at $22.01.

The one-year WEN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.78. The average equity rating for WEN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Wendy’s Company [WEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEN shares is $27.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for The Wendy’s Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2021, representing the official price target for The Wendy’s Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $27, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on WEN stock. On August 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WEN shares from 24 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Wendy’s Company is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEN in the course of the last twelve months was 17.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

WEN Stock Performance Analysis:

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.77. With this latest performance, WEN shares dropped by -2.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.38 for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.65, while it was recorded at 22.02 for the last single week of trading, and 22.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Wendy’s Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Wendy’s Company [WEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.25 and a Gross Margin at +28.19. The Wendy’s Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.80.

Return on Total Capital for WEN is now 6.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Wendy’s Company [WEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 668.85. Additionally, WEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 653.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Wendy’s Company [WEN] managed to generate an average of $8,417 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.The Wendy’s Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

WEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Wendy’s Company go to 22.76%.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,326 million, or 67.80% of WEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEN stocks are: TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 26,630,629, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,671,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $388.96 million in WEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $358.44 million in WEN stock with ownership of nearly -15.471% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Wendy’s Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ:WEN] by around 17,922,111 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 28,978,705 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 104,208,221 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,109,037 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEN stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,891,204 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,470,389 shares during the same period.