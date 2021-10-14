Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] is 63.64% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Taseko Mines Limited [AMEX: TGB] jumped around 0.06 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.16 at the close of the session, up 2.86%. The company report on October 12, 2021 that Taseko Reports Significant Increase in Quarterly Copper Production.

Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE MKT: TGB) (LSE: TKO) (“Taseko” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Gibraltar Mine produced 34.5 million pounds of copper and 600 thousand pounds of molybdenum in the third quarter, increases of 29% and 50%, respectively, over the second quarter.

Stuart McDonald, President and CEO, commented, “Gibraltar had another solid operational quarter, with improved copper grades and recoveries resulting in production that was on target and in line with guidance. The mine is well positioned for the year ahead as mining operations are smoothly transitioning into the Gibraltar pit, where grade is meeting expectations and the mills are efficiently processing the new ore.”.

Taseko Mines Limited stock is now 63.64% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TGB Stock saw the intraday high of $2.20 and lowest of $2.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.67, which means current price is +101.87% above from all time high which was touched on 05/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, TGB reached a trading volume of 3631134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Taseko Mines Limited [TGB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGB shares is $2.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Taseko Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Taseko Mines Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taseko Mines Limited is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGB in the course of the last twelve months was 10.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

How has TGB stock performed recently?

Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.68. With this latest performance, TGB shares gained by 16.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.87 for Taseko Mines Limited [TGB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.81, while it was recorded at 2.04 for the last single week of trading, and 1.84 for the last 200 days.

Taseko Mines Limited [TGB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.86 and a Gross Margin at +3.08. Taseko Mines Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.09.

Return on Total Capital for TGB is now -1.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.50. Additionally, TGB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] managed to generate an average of -$29,777 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Taseko Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Insider trade positions for Taseko Mines Limited [TGB]

There are presently around $117 million, or 22.50% of TGB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGB stocks are: BENEFIT STREET PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 11,403,922, which is approximately -2.479% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 7,231,740 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.62 million in TGB stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $13.3 million in TGB stock with ownership of nearly 110.216% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Taseko Mines Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Taseko Mines Limited [AMEX:TGB] by around 8,474,164 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 6,485,180 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 39,029,741 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,989,085 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGB stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 889,905 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,447,348 shares during the same period.