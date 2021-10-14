Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] Stock trading around $327.85 per share: What’s Next?

Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.76% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.89%. The company report on October 5, 2021 that Snowflake Announces Third Annual Data Drivers Award Winners, Honoring the Leaders Transforming Their Industries with the Data Cloud.

Winners California Department of Technology, Illumina, Kraft Heinz, Novartis, Warner Music Group and Yes Energy are mobilizing the world’s data.

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, announced the finalists and winners of the third-annual Data Drivers Awards for North America, the premier data awards that honor Snowflake customers leading their organizations and transforming their industries with the Data Cloud.

Over the last 12 months, SNOW stock rose by 31.34%. The one-year Snowflake Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.06. The average equity rating for SNOW stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $100.71 billion, with 297.72 million shares outstanding and 285.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.91M shares, SNOW stock reached a trading volume of 4548991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $318.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Snowflake Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $275 to $300, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on SNOW stock. On August 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SNOW shares from 295 to 300.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 11.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 118.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.46.

SNOW Stock Performance Analysis:

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.89. With this latest performance, SNOW shares gained by 2.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.62 for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 300.79, while it was recorded at 316.83 for the last single week of trading, and 264.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Snowflake Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -91.87 and a Gross Margin at +58.84. Snowflake Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -91.06.

Return on Total Capital for SNOW is now -18.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.14. Additionally, SNOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] managed to generate an average of -$216,073 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

SNOW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Snowflake Inc. go to -0.14%.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $61,362 million, or 62.10% of SNOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNOW stocks are: ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 33,116,173, which is approximately 0.384% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 24,924,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.17 billion in SNOW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $4.88 billion in SNOW stock with ownership of nearly 16.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Snowflake Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 442 institutional holders increased their position in Snowflake Inc. [NYSE:SNOW] by around 38,782,614 shares. Additionally, 265 investors decreased positions by around 28,738,303 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 119,643,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,164,671 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNOW stock had 169 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,573,538 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 6,765,134 shares during the same period.