SMART Global Holdings Inc. [SGH] moved up 18.06: Why It’s Important

SMART Global Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SGH] closed the trading session at $51.72 on 10/13/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $45.49, while the highest price level was $52.3706. The company report on October 13, 2021 that SGH Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Record Quarterly and Annual Revenue with Strong Performance Across all Businesses.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SGH) reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 37.44 percent and weekly performance of 19.25 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 471.61K shares, SGH reached to a volume of 3680448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SMART Global Holdings Inc. [SGH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGH shares is $69.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for SMART Global Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for SMART Global Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $56 to $65, while Needham kept a Buy rating on SGH stock. On January 06, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SGH shares from 39 to 56.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SMART Global Holdings Inc. is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGH in the course of the last twelve months was 17.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

SGH stock trade performance evaluation

SMART Global Holdings Inc. [SGH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.25. With this latest performance, SGH shares gained by 5.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.44 for SMART Global Holdings Inc. [SGH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.70, while it was recorded at 45.56 for the last single week of trading, and 46.30 for the last 200 days.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. [SGH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

SMART Global Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SMART Global Holdings Inc. [SGH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SGH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMART Global Holdings Inc. go to 36.06%.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. [SGH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,315 million, or 92.00% of SGH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGH stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 5,308,730, which is approximately -25.926% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 2,699,675 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $139.63 million in SGH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $113.68 million in SGH stock with ownership of nearly -5.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

92 institutional holders increased their position in SMART Global Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SGH] by around 3,374,882 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 3,424,682 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 18,630,257 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,429,821 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGH stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 791,148 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 318,439 shares during the same period.