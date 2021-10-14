Sea Limited [SE] Stock trading around $349.35 per share: What’s Next?

Must read

Sea Limited [NYSE: SE] price surged by 7.53 percent to reach at $24.45. The company report on September 10, 2021 that Sea Limited Announces Pricing of Offerings of ADSs and Convertible Notes.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) announced that it priced its registered underwritten public offering (the “ADS Offering”) of 11,000,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one Class A ordinary share of the Company, at a price of US$318.00 per ADS, and its registered underwritten public offering (the “Notes Offering” and, together with the ADS Offering, the “Offerings”) of US$2,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters in the ADS Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,650,000 ADSs on the same terms and conditions, and has granted the underwriters in the Notes Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional US$375,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes on the same terms and conditions to cover over-allotments. All of the ADSs to be sold in the ADS Offering are being offered by Sea. Subject to customary conditions, the Offerings are expected to close on September 14, 2021.

The Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of the Company, bearing interest at a rate of 0.25% per year, payable semiannually in arrears on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning on March 15, 2022. The Notes will mature on September 15, 2026, unless repurchased, redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms prior to such date. Prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding June 15, 2026, the Notes will be convertible at the option of the holders only upon satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods. Thereafter, the Notes will be convertible at the option of the holders at any time until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date. Upon conversion, the Company will pay or deliver to such converting holders, as the case may be, cash, ADSs (plus cash in lieu of a fractional ADS), or a combination of cash and ADSs, at its election. The initial conversion rate of the Notes is 2.0964 ADSs per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes (which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately US$477.01 per ADS and represents a conversion premium of approximately 50.0% above the public offering price per ADS in the ADS Offering, which is US$318.00). The conversion rate is subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events. On or after September 15, 2024, the Company may redeem for cash all or any part of the Notes if the last reported sale price of the ADSs has been at least 130% of the conversion price for the Notes then in effect for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive) during any 30 consecutive trading day period (including the last trading day of such period) ending on, and including, the trading day immediately preceding the date on which the Company provides notice of redemption, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date (an “Optional Redemption”). The Company may also redeem for cash all but not part of the Notes at any time if less than US$250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes remains outstanding at such time (a “Cleanup Redemption”). The Company may also redeem all but not part of the Notes in the event of certain changes in tax laws (a “Tax Redemption”). In addition, subject to certain conditions and a limited exception, holders of the Notes may require the Company to repurchase all or part of their Notes for cash in the event of certain events that constitute a fundamental change. In connection with certain corporate events or if the Company issues a notice of Optional Redemption, Cleanup Redemption or Tax Redemption, it will, under certain circumstances, increase the conversion rate for holders who elect to convert their Notes in connection with such corporate event or such Optional Redemption, Cleanup Redemption or Tax Redemption.

A sum of 5873483 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.34M shares. Sea Limited shares reached a high of $351.6799 and dropped to a low of $324.495 until finishing in the latest session at $349.35.

The one-year SE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.53. The average equity rating for SE stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sea Limited [SE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SE shares is $354.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Sea Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $325 to $400. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Sea Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $352, while CLSA analysts kept a Outperform rating on SE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sea Limited is set at 13.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for SE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 51.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.13.

SE Stock Performance Analysis:

Sea Limited [SE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.79. With this latest performance, SE shares gained by 4.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.16 for Sea Limited [SE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 322.98, while it was recorded at 327.57 for the last single week of trading, and 266.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sea Limited Fundamentals:

Sea Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Sea Limited [SE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $94,747 million, or 69.80% of SE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 32,370,816, which is approximately -0.075% of the company’s market cap and around 4.96% of the total institutional ownership; SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 23,092,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.07 billion in SE stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $6.73 billion in SE stock with ownership of nearly -3.163% of the company’s market capitalization.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

411 institutional holders increased their position in Sea Limited [NYSE:SE] by around 23,724,700 shares. Additionally, 284 investors decreased positions by around 21,395,369 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 226,088,374 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,208,443 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SE stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,837,076 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 3,620,396 shares during the same period.

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on skype
Skype
Share on reddit
Reddit

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest article

E-commerce is the future, and we have many companies in the sector with tremendous upside in the long term. So, we bring you 3 best E-commerce stocks to buy In 2021 with long-term growth. These are exciting times, and investors have the opportunity to analyze the best e-commerce stocks and hold them for an extended period. Therefore, Stocks Telegraph brings you the top E-commerce stocks to invest in. In this video, we have discussed the best E-commerce stocks to buy now for the long term. E-commerce stocks are considered a good investment. Therefore, it opens up a vital opportunity for investors to know more about E-commerce stocks. Many of you might think that the growth of the e-commerce industry might decelerate once the pandemic slows down. But that is not the case, the e-business has already proven its worth before the pandemic, and it will only grow with more competition in the market. _____________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:25- Alibaba Group (BABA Stock) 4:03- Etsy Inc (ETSY Stock) 6:57- eBay (EBAY Stock) ______________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Alibaba Group: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BABA/ Etsy Inc: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ETSY/ eBay Inc: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/EBAY/ ______________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #Ecommerce, #Investing, #Stocks
3 Best E-Commerce Stocks To Buy In 2021| Top E-Commerce Stocks To Invest In
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_rpxxK8UiJms
Growth stocks are always an exciting segment in the stock market. Before we enter 2022, the fourth quarter of 2021 is a perfect time to analyse the market and look for the best investments. In this regard, growth stocks are graded in high ranks. Therefore, Stocks Telegraph brings you the top five growth stocks to buy now in October. In this video, we have discussed the best stocks to buy now for long term. The stock market is expected to pump from this quarter as we head into 2022. Therefore, it opens up a vital opportunity for investors to know more about growth stocks for 2021. October is the month where most of the growth stocks would be under investors' radar. According to Forbes and many other market analysts, the 4th quarter of 2021 could launch a healthy 2022 stock market. Investors are always keen to know more about the perfect growth stocks. We bring the five best growth stocks that hold high near-term potential. ______________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:02- Tesla (TSLA Stock) 2:50- Netflix (NFLX Stock) 5:01- Datadog (DDOG Stock) 6:52- Chewy Inc (CHWY Stock) 8:24- Intuitive Surgical (ISRG Stock) ______________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #GrowthStocks, #Stocks, #Investing
Top Five Growth Stocks To Buy Now In October | Best Stocks To Buy Now For Long Term
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_yDlnSLeGK-Q
Penny stocks are considered to be volatile. But with risks, there are opportunities that you can maximize. Therefore we bring you the top five best penny stocks to buy in 2021. Stocks Telegraph team has tried to explore the best penny stocks for investment in the second half of 2021 and brings the penny stocks with huge growth potential. Penny stocks are a budget-friendly investment and provide you options in both the short- and long term. Penny stocks are defined under the $5 price mark. But most of the companies are far below that threshold, which we often call the true penny stocks, and these are the shares of the companies trading below $1. Penny stocks often give you opportunities to enter the market, and buying them at the lowest is the best way to go. If you are looking for cheap penny stocks, we have got you covered. So, make sure you watch the entire video. ______________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:40- BEST Inc (BEST Stock) 3:08- United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY Stock) 5:19- Verb Technology Company (VERB Stock) 6:55- OpGen Inc (OPGN Stock) 8:59- Farmmi, Inc (FAMI Stock) ______________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #PennyStocks, #Investing, #StocksUnder$1
Top Five Penny Stock To Buy In 2021| Penny Stocks With Huge Growth Potential
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_R9PKFeZfRf4
Drones are the future, and we have some promising drone stocks in the market. Stocks telegraph bring you the top five drone stocks to buy in 2021, which includes both commercial drone stocks and military drone stocks. Investing in stocks is simple but not that easy, so in this video, we will guide you on how investing in drone stocks will help your portfolio grow.   In more recent years, drone technology has grown, and the market has also expanded. In earlier days, drones were heavily used for military use only, but the technology is now available for commercial use as well.  Autonomy has the potential to revolutionize the way humans connect, protect, explore and inspire. For instance, Dubai is already planning to support aerial transportation. Soon we’ll see other cities adopting this model. Moreover, Amazon during the peak of pandemic delivered via Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). The future seems dominant for the drone companies. ____________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:27- EHang Holdings (EH Stock) 2:48- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS Stock) 4:28- AeroVironment (AVAV Stock) 5:54- Boeing (BA Stock) 7:07- AgEagle (UAVS Stock) ____________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ____________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #DroneStocks, #Technology, #Investing
Top Five Drone Stocks To Buy In 2021 | Investing In Drone Stocks
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_iopKQevW4MM
Solar energy holds a huge chunk of market share in the renewable energy sector. With countries switching to renewable resources, solar power remains a leading segment for investment. We bring you the top 5 solar stocks to buy now in 2021. Renewable energy stocks have performed well this year compared to 2020. In this video Stocks Telegraph brings you the top 5 solar stocks to buy now. We picked the best solar stocks of 2021 for you guys to invest in. The stocks mentioned in this video are Canadian Solar (CSIQ), SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG), Enphase Energy (ENPH), Brookfield Renewable (BEP) and CleanSpark (CLSK) According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the share of renewable sources in the country’s power generation sector could double, expected from 21% to 42%, by 2050. ____________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:35- Canadian Solar (CSIQ Stock) 3:31- SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG Stock) 5:40- Enphase Energy (ENPH Stock) 7:08- Brookfield Renewable (BEP Stock) 8:39- CleanSpark (CLSK Stock) ___________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ____________________________________________________________ -Quotes- Canadian Solar: stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CSIQ/ SolarEdge Technologies: stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SEDG/ Enphase Energy: stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ENPH/ Brookfield Renewable: stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BEP/ CleanSpark: stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CLSK/ ____________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #SolarStocks, #CleanEnergy, #Investing
Top 5 Solar Stocks To Buy Now | Best Solar Stocks 2021
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_nZFJ9IGxuzg
Are you ready for some AI stocks? Stocks Telegraph brings you the Best AI Stocks To Buy 2021. Artificial Intelligence is at the forefront of the tech industry and the future belongs to AI. This breaks the way for Artificial Intelligence stocks in the long term. Artificial Intelligence has changed the way people live today. We also know artificial intelligence as AI. For investors looking to invest in booming fields in the tech sector, artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are a viable play. There are some exciting Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch for in 2021. Elon Musk, who is a leading figure in the tech industry, believes AI to be the future. However, he has some conservations on how AI can outshine all humans at all games. How about investing in AI stocks? For investors, it could be substantial as AI-based companies will grow bigger with time. ________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:50- NVIDIA (NVDA Stock) 3:57- GrowdStrike (GRWD Stock) 5:26- Alphabet (GOOGL Stock) 7:15- DocuSign (DOCU Stock) 9:00- ServiceNow (NOW Stock) ___________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ____________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #AI Stocks, #ArtificialIntelligence, #Investing
Best AI Stocks To Buy 2021 | Investing In Artificial Artificial Intelligence Stocks
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_9S7uWamQWLM
Load More... Subscribe

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam