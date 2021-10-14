Robert W. Baird lifts Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ: SBRA] loss -0.20% or -0.03 points to close at $14.93 with a heavy trading volume of 3734958 shares. The company report on October 13, 2021 that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 6.8 Million Shares of Common Stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (“Sabra”) (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6.8 million shares of its common stock. Sabra granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.02 million additional shares of its common stock.

The offering is expected to close on October 15, 2021 subject to customary closing conditions.

It opened the trading session at $14.60, the shares rose to $15.135 and dropped to $14.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SBRA points out that the company has recorded -16.50% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, SBRA reached to a volume of 3734958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBRA shares is $19.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on SBRA stock. On May 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SBRA shares from 20 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBRA in the course of the last twelve months was 136.06.

Trading performance analysis for SBRA stock

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.47. With this latest performance, SBRA shares dropped by -5.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.46 for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.84, while it was recorded at 14.79 for the last single week of trading, and 17.30 for the last 200 days.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.57 and a Gross Margin at +38.10. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.05.

Return on Total Capital for SBRA is now 2.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.28. Additionally, SBRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] managed to generate an average of $3,734,658 per employee.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. go to 7.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]

There are presently around $2,967 million, or 93.10% of SBRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,868,292, which is approximately 3.054% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,079,213 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $464.01 million in SBRA stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $207.6 million in SBRA stock with ownership of nearly 11.185% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:SBRA] by around 22,530,987 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 14,693,065 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 161,487,428 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,711,480 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBRA stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,630,821 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,448,812 shares during the same period.