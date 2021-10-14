Poema Global Holdings Corp. [PPGH] is -0.90% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Poema Global Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: PPGH] closed the trading session at $9.86 on 10/13/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.85, while the highest price level was $9.88. The company report on October 11, 2021 that Gogoro Launches Battery Swapping In China.

Yadea, Dachangjiang (DCJ), and Gogoro partner to establish a new generation of urban electric refueling in China – the companies unveil Gogoro battery swapping in Hangzhou under the new Huan Huan brand.

Huan Huan is deploying Gogoro’s world-leading battery swapping system and expects to launch 80 battery swapping stations in Hangzhou by the end of 2021 with additional cities in China expected in 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.90 percent and weekly performance of 0.31 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 208.33K shares, PPGH reached to a volume of 2896966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Poema Global Holdings Corp. [PPGH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Poema Global Holdings Corp. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

PPGH stock trade performance evaluation

Poema Global Holdings Corp. [PPGH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.31. With this latest performance, PPGH shares gained by 0.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.92% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPGH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.61 for Poema Global Holdings Corp. [PPGH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.77, while it was recorded at 9.85 for the last single week of trading.

Poema Global Holdings Corp. [PPGH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Poema Global Holdings Corp. [PPGH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 546.14. Additionally, PPGH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Poema Global Holdings Corp. [PPGH] managed to generate an average of -$1,763 per employee.Poema Global Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Poema Global Holdings Corp. [PPGH]: Insider Ownership positions

32 institutional holders increased their position in Poema Global Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:PPGH] by around 3,335,193 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 728,331 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 17,810,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,874,180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPGH stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,061,370 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 310,795 shares during the same period.